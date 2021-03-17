Noel totaled six points (3-3 FG), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

The Knicks' center was perfect from the field, but he affected the game more on defense by coming away with a game-high four blocked shots. Noel has carved out a role as the team's starting center with Mitchell Robinson (hand) out of the lineup, putting up 6.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over that stretch. Only Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner and Robert Williams have more blocks in that 14-game span.