Knicks' OG Anunoby: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anunoby tallied 34 points (11-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 142-103 win over the Nuggets.
With Jalen Brunson posting just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, it was Anunoby who stepped up for New York in the scoring column. The 28-year-old forward reached the 30-point threshold for the first time this season after averaging 13.6 points per game on less-than-impressive shooting splits in his first eight outings following the All-Star break. He contributed across the board, particularly on the defensive end, where he chipped in five combined steals-plus-blocks for a second consecutive contest. He also finished one assist shy of matching his season-best mark.
More News
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Shines on defensive end•
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Drains five triples in Friday's win•
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Muted performance in loss•
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Pours in 20 points during victory•
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Records four blocks in return•
-
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Getting green light Thursday•