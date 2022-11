Figueroa tallied 31 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Blue.

Figueroa returned to a full workload after logging just 24 minutes in each of his last two games and did not disappoint. Any concerns over his workload should be silenced considering his performance and should be locked in as a key piece for South Bay.