Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will shift into starting unit Wednesday
Kuzma will start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
With Brook Lopez (ankle) out for the next three weeks, the Lakers are likely going to switch up their frontcourt lineup quite often. On Wednesday specifically, Kuzma and Andrew Bogut will get the start at power forward and center, respectively, with Larry Nance and Julius Randle coming off the bench. Either way, all four guys should see extended playing time with Lopez out, so look for Kuzma to see an uptick in value over the next few weeks. Kuzma's coming off an overtime loss to the Warriors where he posted 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block over 40 minutes.
