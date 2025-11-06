default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that James (back) has been cleared for contact basketball activities.

James' next step is to be cleared for 5-on-5 action, and he's scheduled to be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Charania reported Wednesday that James won't travel on Los Angeles' five-game road trip, so his earliest possible return date remains Nov. 18 against the Jazz.

More News