James was held out of practice Tuesday due to nerve irritation in his glute, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Along with James dealing with a nerve issue, Lakers newcomers Marcus Smart (Achilles) and rookie Adou Thiero (knee) were also held out, as was Gabe Vincent (knee). With James entering his 23rd season, the team is taking it slow with him during training camp, a pace that is likely to carry over to the preseason, which gets underway Friday against the Suns.