James closed Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

The Lakers delivered a subpar performance across the board and James wasn't any different, as he struggled badly from deep and needed 23 shots to score 28 points. Despite the lack of efficiency as a shooter, the veteran still posted a strong fantasy line and should remain a key piece for the Lakers ahead of Game 3 on Saturday. He's averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over his last 10 appearances, dating back to the regular season and including the Play-In win over Minnesota.