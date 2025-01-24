James ended with 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 victory over the Celtics.

James recorded a double-double or a triple-double for the third consecutive contest while reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth straight contest. The 40-year-old forward continues to do things no one in the NBA has ever done at such a veteran age, and he remains an integral part of the Lakers' success. He's averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last five contests.