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Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as questionable
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1 min read
James (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
The Lakers are considering giving James the night off for the second half of their back-to-back. Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia would be in line for more playing time if James sits out Thursday.
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