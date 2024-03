James is questionable to face the Pacers on Sunday due to a left ankle injury.

Similar to the case of Anthony Davis (Achilles), James has been pretty much a mainstay in the Lakers' injury reports throughout the season, but more often than not, he's been able to play without limitations, and that's expected to be the case Sunday. James is averaging 26.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.