James agreed Wednesday with the Lakers on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James' extension will keep him in Los Angeles through at least the 2024-25 campaign, when he's set to turn 40 years old. He's coming off his best scoring campaign since his second year in the league, as he averaged 30.3 points per game in 2021-22 while chipping in 8.2 boards, 6.2 assists, 2.9 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. He missed the Lakers' final five games of the regular season due to a left ankle injury, but he didn't require surgery during the spring or summer and should report to training camp at full strength.