Ball is dealing with a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he's expected to be ready for training camp, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Ball resumed basketball activities earlier in June following a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, but the extent of the issue that's bothered him has now been revealed. The fact that the second-year point guard is expected back by the time training camp rolls around bodes well for his chances of being healthy for the regular season, but it would still be a good idea to monitor his status to ensure he avoids setbacks in his recovery.