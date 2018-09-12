The surgery Ball underwent on his knee involved a partial removal of his meniscus, SB Nation reports.

On the latest episode of the Facebook series "Ball in the Family," the second-year point guard addressed his offseason surgery, stating that he was given the choice between repairing the injury or removing part of the meniscus. The repair would have entailed a six-month recovery, whereas the partial removal left him with a timeline of closer to six weeks. The expectation is that Ball will be ready to go when the regular season begins in mid-October, but it remains to be seen if he'll show any signs of rust after spending a decent chunk of the summer rehabbing and recovering.