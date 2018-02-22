Ball (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

Ball was able to go through an entire practice Thursday, so it appears he's trending in the right direction for a return Friday. The expectation all along was that Ball would play following the All-Star break, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise. That said, the Lakers aren't ready to guarantee that Ball will play, so he's been listed as questionable and will need to go through the team's morning shootaround Friday before a final decision is made on his availability. "If it was up to me, I'd be playing," Ball said Thursday.