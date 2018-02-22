Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable for Friday
Ball (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.
Ball was able to go through an entire practice Thursday, so it appears he's trending in the right direction for a return Friday. The expectation all along was that Ball would play following the All-Star break, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise. That said, the Lakers aren't ready to guarantee that Ball will play, so he's been listed as questionable and will need to go through the team's morning shootaround Friday before a final decision is made on his availability. "If it was up to me, I'd be playing," Ball said Thursday.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Says he'll return after All-Star break•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out through All-Star break•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Goes through non-contact work Monday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Progresses to full-speed drills•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out again Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...