Doncic generated 43 points (15-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 137-130 win over the Pacers.

Doncic has hit the 40-point milestone in three of his last five games after drilling 50 percent of his field goal attempts Wednesday night. The star point guard has also scored at least 30 points in 11 consecutive contests, averaging 39.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals during that span.