default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Doncic logged 31 points (9-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT) 15 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the 76ers.

Doncic missed the two games previous to Sunday due to personal reasons, but he returned to the lineup in outstanding form, setting a season-high in rebounds and recording his second triple-double of the season. Doncic has now recorded at least 30 points in each of his last eight appearances. Despite an all-around stellar performance, one area where the star guard struggled Sunday was from beyond the arc, where he shot just 22 percent, his lowest mark over his last six contests.

More News