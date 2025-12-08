Doncic logged 31 points (9-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT) 15 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the 76ers.

Doncic missed the two games previous to Sunday due to personal reasons, but he returned to the lineup in outstanding form, setting a season-high in rebounds and recording his second triple-double of the season. Doncic has now recorded at least 30 points in each of his last eight appearances. Despite an all-around stellar performance, one area where the star guard struggled Sunday was from beyond the arc, where he shot just 22 percent, his lowest mark over his last six contests.