Kennard finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kennard, who has been outstanding in this series, was finally held in check during Sunday's loss. Through four games, Kennard is averaging a whopping 39.5 minutes per contest with 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.