Kessler supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pistons.

Kessler delivered an excellent all-around performance, grabbing seven offensive rebounds while leading both teams with 16 boards. The center also anchored the Lakers' interior defense with three blocks and contributed four assists, showcasing his versatility beyond the traditional big-man categories. Kessler's combination of rebounding, efficient scoring and rim protection makes him a strong fantasy option, particularly in category leagues.