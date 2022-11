Samanic scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes Friday against Capital City.

Samanic paced his squad's scoring attack and continues to serve as one of the top contributors for Maine. His double-double streak came to an end Friday, as he fell one rebound shy of extending his streak to six straight games with a double-double.