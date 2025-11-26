Black is not in the Magic's starting lineup against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Black will revert to a bench role Tuesday due to the return of Jalen Suggs (knee) from a one-game absence. Black started in Sunday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics, when he finished with 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes. Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Black has been a regular contributor in the Magic's rotation this season.