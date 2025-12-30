Black accumulated 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 107-106 loss to the Raptors.

Black came out firing after halftime, scoring 16 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter. The third-year guard has started each of the Magic's last nine games and has given Orlando a much-needed boost in the absences of Jalen Suggs (hip) and Franz Wagner (ankle). Over that nine-game span, Black has averaged 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals over 34.4 minutes per game.