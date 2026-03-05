This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Anthony Black: Good to go Thursday
Black (quadriceps) will play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Black was spotted taking part in shootaround earlier in the day, and he evidently feels healthy enough to give it a go. He'll make his return to the court after missing two games with a bruised right quad.