Black registered eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes of Wednesday's 82-80 Summer League loss to the Knicks.

Though Black struggled from the field, he came through in crunch time, tipping in Jett Howard's missed three-pointer at the buzzer to push the contest into overtime. He was a dominant force on the glass, finishing with a team-high 14 rebounds while also swatting a pair of shots. Though Black has struggled with efficiency, his ability to contribute as a rebounder and defender will help him contribute for the Magic early on.