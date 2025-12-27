Black recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 120-105 loss to the Hornets.

With Franz Wagner (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (hip) remaining sidelined, Black impressed yet again. The 21-year-old guard led Orlando in scoring and three-pointers made, finishing with 20-plus points for the fourth time in his last five outings. The third-year pro also tied the team-high marks in assists and steals, and he has racked up multiple swipes in back-to-back games.