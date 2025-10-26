Black posted 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to Chicago.

Black struggled to make an impact during Friday's matchup against the Hawks, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes. However, he came through with a strong showing Saturday, leading the bench in scoring while also contributing defensively. Black experienced an uptick in minutes with Jalen Suggs (knee) ruled out, so expect his workload to take a hit once Suggs returns to health.