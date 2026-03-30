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Magic's Anthony Black: Remains out for Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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1 min read
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Black (abdomen) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Phoenix.
Black will miss a 13th consecutive contest due to an abdominal strain and is without a definitive timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Magic offer an update on his progress.