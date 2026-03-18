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Magic's Anthony Black: Ruled out for Thursday
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RotoWire Staff
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Black (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
This will be the seventh straight game on the shelf for Black. The Magic have yet to provide a timetable, as the team wants to see how he responds to treatment. Black's next chance to play is Saturday against the Lakers.