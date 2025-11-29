Black produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-109 victory over Detroit.

Black was unable to repeat the 31-point performance he delivered in the win over the 76ers on Tuesday. However, he still posted a solid overall line while recording at least three tallies in four of the five major categories. Black has been trending in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in his last seven outings, averaging 17.6 points per game in that stretch.