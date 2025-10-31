Black provided 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 win over the Hornets.

Black has been heating up over the past four games, posting averages of 15.8 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 72.2 percent at the stripe to go with 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.3 steals, 1.0 block and 3.3 turnovers per contest. He got the start Thursday with Jalen Suggs taking a rest day, so while he'll likely return to the bench his next time out, he should still be a sizable part of the rotation.