Magic's Desmond Bane: Battles through back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane exited Monday's game against the Raptors due to back spasms but returned for the final few seconds of play.
Bane exited Monday's game in the fourth quarter with 4:41 remaining and managed to check back in for the final play of the game. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on his availability leading up to Wednesday's clash against the Pacers.
