Bane ended with 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 victory over Miami.

Bane had some shooting woes in December and early January, but he seems to be turning things around. He has scored at least 20 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor in three of his last four appearances. Bane has reached the 20-point mark in five of his past eight games, making 48.4 percent of his shots and 35 percent of his threes during that span.