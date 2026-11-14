Bane fouled out of Friday's 107-99 victory over Milwaukee after recording 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Bane turned in an efficient performance, particularly from beyond the arc, finishing as Orlando's second-leading scorer. Additionally, he tied his season high in steals. The 28-year-old wing has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings, averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per showing during that span.