Bane delivered 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Celtics.

Bane was Orlando's most effective perimeter scorer and has been on a tear lately, sinking at least four three-pointers in three of his last four appearances while shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch. Bane has also scored at least 19 points three times in that span and should continue to play a prominent offensive role for a Magic team missing Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee).