Magic's Franz Wagner: Exits briefly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner exited Friday's game with an apparent right leg but returned quickly to the bench, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Wagner left the contest with an apparent right leg injury but returned after a couple of minutes in the locker room. His return to the bench suggests he should return to the game at some point.
