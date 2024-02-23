Harris tallied eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and three steals over 29 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 win over Cleveland.

Harris returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing Orlando's previous game with a calf injury, swiping a team-leading trio of steals to go along with a trio of assists and ending two points short of the double-digit mark in a balanced performance. Harris tied a season-high mark in steals while posting his sixth game of the season with at least eight points and three dimes.