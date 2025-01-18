site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Gary Harris: Out again Sunday
Harris (hamstring) won't play Sunday against Denver.
Harris continues to be ruled out a day before games. He will miss his ninth game in a row and has no timetable for his return.
