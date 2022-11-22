Harris registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to the Pacers.

Harris came off the bench but ended as the Magic's second-highest scorer behind Franz Wagner, who posted 20 points. The veteran missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has made just two appearances off the bench, a role he should maintain as the season progresses. This was a clear step in the right direction, as Harris still has to shake off some rust that comes with being sidelined for an extended period of time.