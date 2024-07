Harris agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Magic on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harris has elected to return to Orlando after seeing his production dip yet again during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 54 appearances (27 starts), and he's played in 102 games over the past two years. Harris figures to serve primarly in a bench role in 2024-25, likely playing backup shooting guard minutes behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.