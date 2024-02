Harris has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to right calf injury maintenance.

Harris has averaged 5.3 points in 21.0 minutes per game over six appearances in February, but he'll have a chance to rest in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. His absence will also give him additional time to rest during the All-Star break. Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles are candidates to see increased run against New York.