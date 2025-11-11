Suggs (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Suggs missed Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left knee injury management for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Prior to that game, Suggs went off for 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes against the Celtics on Sunday. Fantasy managers can deploy him with confidence against New York as he continues to trend up.