Magic's Mo Bamba: Expected to play Wednesday
Bamba is expected to play Wednesday against the Suns, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bamba is on track to play both sides of a back-to-back set for the first time all season. The big man played 16 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards -- tallying four points and eight rebounds -- and should see a similar workload Wednesday.
