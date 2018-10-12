Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to play
Bamba (wrist) is expected to play Friday against San Antonio, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bamba suffered a minor wrist injury earlier in the week, and while he was held out of Wednesday's preseason game, his absence looks to have been precautionary.
