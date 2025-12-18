site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Orlando assigned Wagner to the G League's Osceola Magic on Wednesday.
This is likely just a rehab assignment for Wagner, as he's yet to return to the floor this season after undergoing surgery in January for a torn ACL.
