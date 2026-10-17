Banchero finished with 24 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 136-115 preseason win over Miami.

Banchero dropped 24 points for the second straight game, impressively getting to the line 16 times. As a high-volume scorer, Banchero's inefficiency has been a major talking point throughout his career. Nights like this give us a glimpse of what he can do when his shots are falling. However, managers are right to err on the side of caution when considering him in drafts. For those in category leagues, he should be looked at in the fifth round, at the earliest.