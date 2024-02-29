Banchero (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Banchero missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness, and he was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup. However, he's been cleared to return and will immediately rejoin the starting lineup, while Caleb Houstan will retreat to the bench. Over Banchero's last five appearances, he's averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 35.2 minutes per game.
