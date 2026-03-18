Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-double not enough vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero finished with 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Oklahoma City.
Banchero helped the Magic keep pace with the Thunder on Tuesday, particularly out of halftime with 15 points in the third quarter. He has recorded three double-doubles over his last four games and has logged 24 for the year, which is tied with Ivica Zubac for 14th in the Association. Banchero has averaged 25.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 threes over 35.6 minutes per game since March 1.
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