Banchero chipped in 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Banchero turned in a solid offensive showing, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Magic were out of the game by the end of the third quarter. The Duke product has put up 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals during this stretch.