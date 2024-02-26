Banchero (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Banchero nailed a last-second, game-winning shot versus the Pistons on Saturday but was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup versus the Hawks due to an illness. His participation during Tuesday's morning shootaround should provide further clarity on Banchero's availability versus Brooklyn.
