Magic's Paolo Banchero: Nets 25 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero ended Wednesday's 128-122 win over Cleveland with 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes.
Banchero finished with a plus-11 differential in the six-point win, and while he didn't record any defensive stats, he chipped in in every other category. Since the All-Star break, Banchero has been a top-40 performer with averages of 26.1 points, 5.8 assists, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest.
