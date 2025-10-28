Banchero provided 32 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three swats and two turnovers across 38 minutes during Monday's 136-124 loss to the 76ers.

Banchero had been struggling in his prior two outings, converting just 30.6 percent of his shot attempts, so it was nice to see him get things back on track Monday. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Magic, as they dropped their third straight game, and it could be tough for them to turn things around in their next one Wednesday with another tough matchup against the Pistons.